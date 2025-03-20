Kevin Smith is writing a Spider-Man / Fantastic Four team-up story for Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1

After being introduced in the pages of Amazing Fantasy, Spider-Man got his own title – and he shared the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 with the members of the Fantastic Four, the team of superheroes that had been introduced to the world by Marvel Comics a year and a half earlier. On June 11th, Marvel will be publishing Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1, and this comic book also features Spider-Man crossing paths with the Fantastic Four. This time around, the team-up story has been written by Kevin Smith!

Marvel describes Giant-Size Amazing Spider-Man #1 as a first-of-its-kind one-shot bringing together mega talent to tell a range of stories spanning the Marvel mythos! Perfect for fans and new readers alike, this amazing collection of all-new tales encapsulate the heart of Marvel storytelling, all told through the vision of some of the industry’s biggest creators!

Kevin Smith has joined forces with artist Giuseppe Camuncoli to tell “ a Spider-Man and Fantastic Four story that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you’re laughing. ” The comic also features a story in which Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham “ spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends! ” And in a third story, Chip Zdarsky and Cafu “ introduce a brand-new character who will play a big role in the near future! “

Spider-Editor Nick Lowe provided the following statement: “ Everyone always says GIANT SIZE X-MEN this, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN that. And I’m sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest GIANT-SIZE book ever. Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli spin an instant classic! Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham use Spidey as a prism to the whole Marvel Universe and it’s history! Chip Zdarsky and Cafu bring you the coolest new Marvel character in recent memory who throws Spidey for a loop! And that’s not even all! THERE’S ALSO— ” Lowe was cut off for spoiling too much.

The cover, created by Greg Capullo, can be seen right here: