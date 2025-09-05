Kiefer Sutherland teases 24 revival series has taken “considerable steps forward”

Kiefer Sutherland starred in 24 as counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer, with each season covering 24 consecutive hours in real-time. Audiences hadn’t seen anything quite like it, and the series quickly became a huge success. After eight seasons, 24 came to a close but returned several years later for 24: Live Another Day, a twelve-episode limited series. There was also 24: Legacy, a spinoff series that only lasted a single season. There’s been talk of a 24 revival for years, but Sutherland has just revealed a major update.

“ [Showrunner and executive producer] Howard Gordon has come up with an idea that I like, ” Sutherland told Montreal Now’s Aaron Rand. “ Before, the material had not been written, so I would have to say, ‘I’m not the one that’s in the way.’ [But] something has been written. I think it’s really good. I think it’s really strong. “

Sutherland continued, “ 24 was originally with Fox. Now it’s owned by Disney because of what Fox has sold off, and so it has to go through different channels before it’s either approved or disapproved. Like everybody else, it’s something I would really like to do. I would like to close that story. It was left kind of wide open. So, fingers crossed. There’s a chance. We’ve taken some considerable steps forward. “

Would this be season 10? A TV movie? Or even a feature film? It’s too early to say, but this is a very promising update.

The last time we saw Bauer, he was being taken away by the Russians in exchange for Chloe’s freedom (Mary Lynn Rajskub). A few years ago, Sutherland teased an idea for a revival which could see a new team trying to free Jack. “ Howard [Gordon] and I talk all the time and invariably it comes up, ” Sutherland said. “ The idea of him being brought back — I’m just spitballing — I think that’s an interesting idea. You introduce a new cast of people in their effort to get him out, and it lives on from that point. There’s a lot of ways to go about it. “

