Hour of Reckoning: Kiefer Sutherland in talks to take on a corrupt town in revenge thriller

By
Posted 16 hours ago
Deadline reports that Kiefer Sutherland is in advanced negotiations to star in Hour of Reckoning, a revenge action-thriller directed by Vaughn Stein (Terminal) and written by Chuck Hustmyre.

The synopsis for Hour of Reckoning reads: “When a retired lawman (Sutherland) returns to his dying hometown to investigate his brother’s mysterious death, he uncovers a brutal criminal empire led by a charismatic psychopath who rules through fear and corruption. As he digs deeper into a web of drug and human trafficking, his pursuit of truth ignites a violent war for justice—pitting one man’s code against an entire town. Hour of Reckoning is a gritty, high-octane revenge thriller that turns one man’s hunt for the truth into a scorched-earth war against corruption.

Stone Cold Fox trailer: Kiernan Shipka, Kiefer Sutherland, Krysten Ritter action thriller has a cool throwback vibe

Production is set to commence early next year, and Concourse Media will launch sales at this week’s American Film Market. “We’re thrilled to partner with Vaughn and Kiefer on a film that delivers both relentless action and emotional weight,” said Concourse’s Matthew Shreder. “Hour Of Reckoning is the kind of elevated thriller that combines intensity, scope, and heart — the perfect match for Kiefer’s commanding screen presence and Vaughn’s sharp, cinematic storytelling.

Midnight Express’ Mike Gabrawy, who will be producing alongside Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Will Flynn and Southpaw’s Richard Lewis, added, “From the moment we read it, we knew this script had the DNA of a timeless revenge thriller — lean, driven, and emotionally charged. Partnering with Concourse and Vaughn makes this an exciting and powerful combination.

In his own statement, director Vaughn Stein said, “Hour Of Reckoning is a brutal and deeply human story — a modern western about justice, guilt, and redemption. It’s about a man standing alone against decay and violence, and Kiefer brings the weight and soul that makes it real.

Sutherland is currently in production on Father Joe, an action thriller set in 1990s Manhattan that will be written and produced by Luc Besson. Sutherland stars as “a man of faith who wages a violent war against the city’s criminal underworld,” while Al Pacino will play a “powerful mob boss whose empire collides with Father Joe’s crusade.

Source: Deadline
