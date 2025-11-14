Hour of Reckoning: Kiefer Sutherland in talks to take on a corrupt town in revenge thriller

Deadline reports that Kiefer Sutherland is in advanced negotiations to star in Hour of Reckoning, a revenge action-thriller directed by Vaughn Stein (Terminal) and written by Chuck Hustmyre.

The synopsis for Hour of Reckoning reads: “ When a retired lawman (Sutherland) returns to his dying hometown to investigate his brother’s mysterious death, he uncovers a brutal criminal empire led by a charismatic psychopath who rules through fear and corruption. As he digs deeper into a web of drug and human trafficking, his pursuit of truth ignites a violent war for justice—pitting one man’s code against an entire town. Hour of Reckoning is a gritty, high-octane revenge thriller that turns one man’s hunt for the truth into a scorched-earth war against corruption. “

Production is set to commence early next year, and Concourse Media will launch sales at this week’s American Film Market. “ We’re thrilled to partner with Vaughn and Kiefer on a film that delivers both relentless action and emotional weight, ” said Concourse’s Matthew Shreder. “ Hour Of Reckoning is the kind of elevated thriller that combines intensity, scope, and heart — the perfect match for Kiefer’s commanding screen presence and Vaughn’s sharp, cinematic storytelling. “

Midnight Express’ Mike Gabrawy, who will be producing alongside Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Will Flynn and Southpaw’s Richard Lewis, added, “ From the moment we read it, we knew this script had the DNA of a timeless revenge thriller — lean, driven, and emotionally charged. Partnering with Concourse and Vaughn makes this an exciting and powerful combination. “

In his own statement, director Vaughn Stein said, “ Hour Of Reckoning is a brutal and deeply human story — a modern western about justice, guilt, and redemption. It’s about a man standing alone against decay and violence, and Kiefer brings the weight and soul that makes it real. “

Sutherland is currently in production on Father Joe, an action thriller set in 1990s Manhattan that will be written and produced by Luc Besson. Sutherland stars as “ a man of faith who wages a violent war against the city’s criminal underworld, ” while Al Pacino will play a “ powerful mob boss whose empire collides with Father Joe’s crusade. “