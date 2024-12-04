Kieran Culkin explains that he doesn’t let his children watch Home Alone

The Succession star makes note that Home Alone still features elements that may be too much for his young children.

It’s that time of year when family favorites of the holiday season are played repeatedly on TV. Movies like Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Elf, A Christmas Story and The Santa Clause are on heavy rotations. Even though the movie is as popular as ever (complete with brand-new merchandise released decades after its premiere), Succession star Kieran Culkin revealed recently that he actually had not allowed his children to watch Home Alone, which stars his brother Macaulay and features him in a small role.

You might ask, “But why?” Is it because he doesn’t want his children to see him guzzle down Pepsi with the implication that he’ll wet the bed? The explanation is actually much simpler and more sensible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Culkin would tell E! News that “there’s still some scary parts” for his young children. He expounds,

For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, ‘I’m gonna bite off all your fingers.’ That’s scary for a 3-year-old.”

However, this Christmas may finally be the time to unveil this classic. Culkin says, “We think they might be ready for Home Alone this year. If not, next year.”

Culkin, who is currently getting accolades for his film A Real Pain, reflected on his time on the movie as a little tyke himself, “I had no idea what that movie was about when I saw it, and I was in it. I was at the premiere, and I was dying laughing. It was the funniest thing I had ever seen. I had no idea what the movie was about.” He also revealed that Buzz would do a very Buzz thing in real life as well, “Devin Ratray, the guy who plays Buzz, lied to me and told me the movie was all about him, and I believed him. And then when I saw it, the movie’s cracking me up, and I go, ‘Mac was on set all the time. That makes sense the movie would be about him.’”