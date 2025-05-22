Kieran Culkin joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Caesar Flickerman

The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is positively star-studded, and it’s still growing. It’s been announced that Kieran Culkin will join the project as Caesar Flickerman, host of the Hunger Games. Stanley Tucci played the role in the earlier films.

“ Kieran’s scene-stealing presence and undeniable charm are perfect for Caesar Flickerman, the sickeningly watchable host of Panem’s darkest spectacle, ” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman. “ Stanley Tucci made Caesar unforgettable — and now Kieran will make the role entirely his own. “

Producer Nina Jacobson added, “ Kieran’s magnetism, wit, and unpredictability make him a perfect fit for Caesar Flickerman. A host like Caesar transforms brutality into entertainment, and an actor as layered as Kieran makes sure we don’t look away. “

Sunrise on the Reaping will star Joseph Zada (Invisible Boys) as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2) as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons (Civil War) as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King) as Beetee, Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Wiress, Lili Taylor (Daredevil: Born Again 2) as Mags, Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends) as Wyatt Callow, Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown) as Effie Trinket, and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) as President Snow.

Francis Lawrence, who has helmed every installment of the franchise except for the first movie, will direct Sunrise on the Reaping from a script by Billy Ray based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The story is set 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games and starts on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games when 16-year-old Haymitch is unexpectedly chosen. In honour of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes and sent into a battle for their lives.

The film is the second prequel of the franchise, following The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which centers on a young Coriolanus Snow. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

Culkin recently won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Real Pain. Culkin stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg (who also wrote and directed the film), with the pair playing mismatched cousins who reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother. However, the adventures take a turn when the odd couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. You can check out a glowing review of the film from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

