Movie News

Mckenna Grace to star opposite Joseph Zada as Maysilee Donner in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Sunrise on the Reaping, McKenna Grace, Hunger Games

The odds are in Mckenna Grace’s favor as the Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Captain Marvel actress lands the coveted role of Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Grace won the role after a heated competition, with reps saying it is as close to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen as it gets. In Sunrise on the Reaping, Maysilee Donner is Haymitch Abernathy’s fellow District 12 Tribute. Joseph Zada plays Haymitch, while Whitney Peak plays Haymitch’s girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

Francis Lawrence (Constantine, Red Sparrow, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 & 2) directs The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping from a screenplay by Billy Ray, based on the bestselling novel by Suzanne Collins. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth novel in the Hunger Games saga.

Here is a synopsis for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping novel courtesy of Amazon:

When you’ve been set up to lose everything you love, what is there left to fight for?

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes.

Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.

When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.

According to the Hunger Games Wiki, Maysilee Donner is one of the female tributes from District 12 in the 50th Hunger Games, or the second Quarter Quell. She was an ally of Haymitch Abernathy and the original owner of the mockingjay pin.

The five films in the Hunger Games franchise have grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide. The films resonate with the fans of Collins’ novels, bringing her saga of survival, revolution, and perseverance to life like never before. Fans are thrilled to see another chapter of the story adapted for the silver screen, and theater owners are excited to volunteer as tribute to sell tickets to the saga’s raid fanbase. Are you excited about Mckenna Grace starring in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist

Favorite Movies

The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sword in the Stone, The Fisher King, Death to Smoochy, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes

Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,206 Articles Published

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!