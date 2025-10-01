Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will be released in theaters in December

While we patiently await Quentin Tarantino’s tenth and final film, the director has a treat in store for us. Lionsgate has announced that Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will be released in theaters nationwide for the first time ever on December 5.

The film was initially released in two parts over twenty years ago, but Tarantino always intended for it to be seen as one movie. The Whole Bloody Affair has been released theatrically several times, but always in limited release. The combined film removes the cliffhanger from Volume 1 as well as the recap which kicked off Volume 2, and adds a 7½-minute animated sequence. Several screenings of the film will be in 70mm and 35mm, which sounds fantastic.

“ I wrote and directed it as one movie—and I’m so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie, ” said Tarantino in a statement. “ The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theater in Glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory! “

