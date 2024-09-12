Rock on! McG is in talks to direct the long-awaited KISS biopic

We’ve seen plenty of musical biopics over the years, so it’s somewhat surprising that we’ve never seen one about KISS, the iconic rock band formed by Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. A KISS biopic has been in development for several years, but it’s been slow going. However, Deadline reports that it’s taking a big leap forward as McG (Terminator Salvation) is in final negotiations to direct Shout It Out Loud.

Shout It Out Loud is set to be produced by STX Entertainment, and Deadline reports that the studio is talking with Lionsgate to co-finance the project and distribute it worldwide. Darren Lemke (Shazam!) penned the most recent draft of the script. The project was initially going to be set up at Netflix with Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tale) directing, but it seems it went back on the market. Shout It Out Loud will focus on bandleaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, who are working closely with the production, as it goes all the way back to when two misfit kids from Queens formed an unlikely friendship and started Kiss and enlisted guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss.

Related Shane Black on using Christmas in his scripts

McG is currently in production on Way of the Warrior Kid, an adaptation of the children’s novel by retired Navy SEAL, Jocko Willink. “ Fifth grade was the worst year of Marc’s life. He stunk at gym class, math was too hard for him, the school lunch was horrible, and his class field trip was ruined because he couldn’t swim. But what was most awful thing about fifth grade? Kenny Williamson, the class bully, who calls himself the ‘King of the Jungle,’ ” reads the novel’s description. “ When Marc’s mother tells him that his Uncle Jake is coming to stay for the whole summer, Marc can’t wait. Uncle Jake is a for real, super-cool Navy SEAL. And Uncle Jake has a plan. He’s going to turn Marc into a warrior. Becoming a warrior isn’t easy. It means a lot of pull ups, sit ups, pushups, squats, swimming, eating right, and studying harder than ever before! Can Marc transform himself into a warrior before school starts in the fall – and finally stand up to the King of the Jungle himself? ” The film, which stars Chris Pratt, is being produced for Apple and Skydance.

Once McG finishes that project, he will move forward with Shout It Out Loud, which is expected to start production in the second quarter of 2025.

Now, who in Hollywood has the tongue to play Gene Simmons in the KISS biopic?