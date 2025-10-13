KPop Demon Hunters Interview: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, sing their hearts out about this year’s biggest animated film

When entertainment history looks back on 2025, there, standing atop the pile of the world’s problems, untouched by the much and shining like gold, will be three women: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. As the stars of Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix‘s KPop Demon Hunters, the trio has broken barriers, transcended fandom, and helped create one of the smartest, most stunning, and grooviest animated films ever.

As Kpop Demon Hunters prepares for Oscar season, we recently sat down with EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, and KPop directors Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans to discuss the overwhelming success, expectations, and future of the KPop Demon Hunters franchise. During our chat with Kang and Applehans, we spoke about remaining humble in the face of success, what it feels like to be on the other side of KPop Demon Hunters fame, and more.

While speaking with the trio of voice actors and singers, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami discuss what it feels like to surrender oneself to their character, lending them a portion of one’s identity and personhood. We also discover what it feels like to be part of a cultural touchstone and how bringing people together is the ultimate reward for an actor. Finally, we talk about what’s next for the trio, and how the sky’s the limit for KPop Demon Hunters.

It’s not a secret around these parts that I love KPop Demon Hunters. In my review, I gave the movie a perfect 10, saying, “Not since last year’s The Wild Robot have I been so overwhelmingly impressed by an animated film as I am with KPop Demon Hunters. Sony needs to announce a sequel immediately. The buzz around this film is more than deserved, and I can’t imagine a world where Sony doesn’t see the excitement and capitalize on it. Do you hear me, Sony? Let’s get it done, done, done!”

