Lady Gaga makes light of Joker 2’s Razzie wins on SNL

Live from New York, it’s Lady Gaga…and she has some things to say. Lady Gaga took on both hosting and music duties on this weekend’s SNL, but it was her opening monologue where she had the most to say, taking a bit of a dig at flop Joker: Folie à Deux and its Razzie wins.

During her monologue while hosting SNL, Lady Gaga said, “Anyway, I’m an actor now. I select films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor, films such as Joker 2. Apparently, people thought it was awesome. Joaquin [Phoenix] and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So we won worst onscreen duo.” For what it’s worth, they “beat” out Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller for Reagan, “any two obnoxious characters (but especially Jack Black” for Borderlands, “any two unfunny ‘comedic actors’” in Unfrosted and the entire cast of Megalopolis, which isn’t a duo at all but that’s the kind of logic and effort the Razzies put into their disses.

As Lady Gaga added, “But jokes on them. I love winning things. My Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.” While Lady Gaga was using her SNL monologue to take a dig, she could feasibly be an EGOT winner at some point. To date, she has an Oscar and more than a dozen Grammys; she has yet to land an Emmy, which isn’t unreasonable, and doesn’t have a Tony nomination (although her Tony Bennett collaborations has won her Grammys…).

Joker: Folie à Deux would land seven Razzie nominations, “winning” both Worst Screen Combo and Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. Lady Gaga has been plenty open about the negative reaction to the Joker sequel, saying, “People just sometimes don’t like some things. It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended.”

Lady Gaga previously served as host and musical guest of SNL back in 2013.

How do you think Lady Gaga did with double duty on SNL? What was your favorite sketch from the night?