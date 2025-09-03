Lady Gaga’s Debuts New Song “The Dead Dance” for Netflix’s Wednesday with Music Video Directed by Tim Burton

Today sees the release of the second half of Season 2 of Wednesday (because Netflix just can’t seem to release a season all at once these days) and with it comes the long awaited cameo from Lady Gaga. And if you’re going to hire Lady Gaga for something, you may as well get her writing some music for it as well. She teamed up with Tim Burton for a song and music video entitled, “The Dead Dance” which also has an appearance in the show itself. I don’t count myself as the biggest Lady Gaga fan (don’t come at me, Monsters, I just don’t love pop music) but it’s fun to see this style of music video make a comeback.

As for Gaga’s role in the series, she plays a ghost of Rosaline Rotwood, a Raven and former teacher at Nevermore Academy. For those fans that just want to see Gaga’s appearance, she appears in episode six, “ Woe Thyself .” It sounds like a pretty fun episode, as it has Wednesday and Enid switching bodies; and who doesn’t love a body swap? You can check out Alex Maidy’s review of the Part 1 of Season 2 HERE.

Wednesday comes to us from Millar Gough Ink, Tim Burton Productions, Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television, and is described as a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap. Here’s the season 2 synopsis : Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

The ENTIRE Second Season of Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.