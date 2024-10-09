Lanterns: Kyle Chandler confirmed to star as Hal Jordan in HBO’s Green Lantern series

Just last month, Kyle Chandler was in talks to star in HBO’s Lanterns, and now it’s official. Meet your new Hal Jordan!

The live-action Green Lantern series is said to have a True Detective vibe as it “ follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. ” It was confirmed yesterday that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) would also star as John Stewart. I’m excited about this one.

Chris Mundy (Ozark) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series alongside Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tom King (Supergirl), who will also executive produce. James Hawes, a prolific TV director best known for Black Mirror and Slow Horses, will helm the first two episodes.

Josh Brolin was originally in talks to play Hal Jordan, but he recently said it didn’t work out. “ You know what? Green Lantern didn’t work out, but that’s okay, ” Brolin said. “ It’s working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he’s wonderful, actually. And, you know, we’ll see what’s down the line, man. ”

Lanterns was given an eight-episode straight-to-series order earlier this summer. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “ We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era. “

In a joint statement, James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, added: “ We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and LANTERNS brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with ‘Superman.’ “

Now that it’s official, how do you feel about Kyle Chandler playing Hal Jordan in Lanterns?