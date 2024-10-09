Lanterns: Kyle Chandler confirmed to star as Hal Jordan in HBO’s Green Lantern series

Kyle Chandler is now confirmed to star as Hal Jordan in HBO’s Lanterns alongside Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.

By
Kyle Chandler, Lanterns, HBO, Green Lantern

Just last month, Kyle Chandler was in talks to star in HBO’s Lanterns, and now it’s official. Meet your new Hal Jordan!

The live-action Green Lantern series is said to have a True Detective vibe as it “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” It was confirmed yesterday that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) would also star as John Stewart. I’m excited about this one.

Chris Mundy (Ozark) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and will co-write the series alongside Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and Tom King (Supergirl), who will also executive produce. James Hawes, a prolific TV director best known for Black Mirror and Slow Horses, will helm the first two episodes.

Related
Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre gets fitted for a power ring to play John Stewart in HBO’s Lanterns series

Josh Brolin was originally in talks to play Hal Jordan, but he recently said it didn’t work out. “You know what? Green Lantern didn’t work out, but that’s okay,” Brolin said. “It’s working out. Who is it going to be, Kyle Chandler? I love him as an actor, I think he’s wonderful, actually. And, you know, we’ll see what’s down the line, man.

Lanterns was given an eight-episode straight-to-series order earlier this summer. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, said: “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s ‘Green Lantern.’ As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era.

In a joint statement, James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and LANTERNS brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with ‘Superman.’

Now that it’s official, how do you feel about Kyle Chandler playing Hal Jordan in Lanterns?

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
The Serpent Queen, cancelled
The Serpent Queen cancelled by Starz after two seasons, but a spinoff could be in the works to replace it
Kyle Chandler, Lanterns, HBO, Green Lantern
Lanterns: Kyle Chandler confirmed to star as Hal Jordan in HBO’s Green Lantern series
James Gunn invites fans to guess which character appears in a new and mysterious image for Peacemaker Season 2
Ruh-roh! Max canceled the adult animated series Velma after two seasons
View All

About the Author

10184 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Lanterns News

Latest TV News

Load more articles