Friday the 13th Part VII star Lar Park Lincoln has died at 63

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Lar Park Lincoln, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, died
Lar Park Lincoln, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, died

Sad news today as it’s been announced that Lar Park Lincoln has died at the age of 63. Most of us know Lincoln best for her starring role in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood. She played Tina Shepard, a young woman with telekinetic powers who battles Jason Voorhees and gives him an ass-kickin’ he wouldn’t soon forget.

Actors Audition Studios, a company founded by Lincoln, announced that the actress had died on Tuesday. A cause of death wasn’t given, but she had previously battled breast cancer. “Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors,” reads the post.

Lincoln was already a fan of Friday the 13th before she got the role in The New Blood, and was thrilled when she learned that the movie she had auditioned for under the working title Birthday Bash was a Jason movie. “I was so excited,” she told Daily Dead in 2017. “And when my husband Michael read it… he read it and said, ‘Oh my God, this is Jason… you go get this.’ Because we used to watch it at drive-ins.” She later wrote a sequel script featuring a grown-up Tina returning as a psychiatrist.

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood shirts, hoodie, poster, and pins available for this weekend only

Lincoln is also known for playing the scheming Linda Fairgate on Knots Landing. “I would guess Linda was popular because she was so rotten and so fun at the same time,” Lincoln said in a 2022 interview. “I studied a few people to become Linda, as she went from the brown hair to the blond meanie. I remember having lunch with [series creator] David Jacobs when he told me that they were changing my hair to blond and he said, ‘I’m doing this because you look so sweet and everyone will be shocked how you turn out.’

She appeared in episodes of Highway to Heaven, Freddy’s Nightmares, Murder, She Wrote, Space: Above and Beyond, Beverly Hills, 90210, and more, as well as movies such as The Princess Academy and House II: The Second Story. Lincoln also reprised the role of Tina in Rose Blood: A Friday the 13th Fan Film.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Lincoln’s family and friends. A very sad loss.

