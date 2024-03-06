Late Night With the Devil: new trailer boasts praise from Stephen King and Kevin Smith

Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures recently teamed up to produce the horror film Late Night With the Devil , headed up by the Australian writing and directing duo of Colin and Cameron Cairnes (100 Bloody Acres) and starring David Dastmalchian – whose previous credits include The Boogeyman, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, and The Suicide Squad. One of my most highly anticipated releases of the year, Late Night With the Devil is set to reach theatres, courtesy of IFC Films, on March 22nd, then will be heading to the Shudder streaming service on April 19th. With the theatrical release just a couple weeks away, a new trailer for Late Night With the Devil has made its way online (thanks to the folks at Rotten Tomatoes), and this one features positive review quotes from the likes of Stephen King and Kevin Smith. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Late Night With the Devil is a “supernatural chiller” that tells the story of the live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms . Dastmalchian plays Jack Delroy, the host of the show Night Owls.

Colin and Cameron Cairnes provided the following statement: “ In the ’70s and ’80s there was something slightly dangerous about late-night TV. Talk shows in particular were a window into some strange adult world. We thought combining that charged, live-to-air atmosphere with the supernatural could make for a uniquely frightening film experience. ”

Late Night With the Devil has been making the festival rounds, racking up awards as it goes. The film had its premiere South by Southwest, won best screenplay at Sitges Film Festival, and won both best feature film and best lead performance (for Dastmalchian) at Toronto After Dark.

Dastmalchian had this to say about the IFC Films and Shudder distribution deal: “ Playing Jack Delroy in Late Night With the Devil was a once-in-a-lifetime role that haunted me and changed the way I look at my work forever. IFC Films and Shudder are the perfect partners to bring this film to audiences. I’m so grateful to the Cairnes brothers for their craftsmanship and to all of the festival fans who have created an incredible rumble about Late Night With the Devil! “

Spooky Pictures was founded by It producer Roy Lee and the Paranormal Activity franchise’s Steven Schneider. They are producing Late Night With the Devil alongside John Molloy, Derek Dauchy, and Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni and Adam White. Dastmalchian serves as an executive producer with Rami Yasin and Lake Mungo director Joel Anderson.

Late Night With the Devil looks really cool to me and Dastmalchian happens to be one of my favorite actors, so I can’t wait to check this one out.

Are you looking forward to Late Night With the Devil? Take a look at the new trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.