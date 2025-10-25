Laurence Fishburne picks his dream Marvel role

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels like a rite of passage, whether for a newcomer or a veteran. And as we sit somewhere near the middle of Phase Six, the list of featured actors is growing smaller. At this point, even those who have ventured into the MCU see themselves in far more substantial roles. Take Laurence Fishburne, for example, who first entered the Marvel realm as Dr. Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp, reprising him in voice roles. But he’s ready to wheel in for another installment, this time as a key X-Men figure.

Laurence Fishburne may feel far removed from Marvel at this point, but he does have one role in mind. As he told ComicBook.com, “Professor X, at the moment, is, I feel, the most appropriate character for me to play at the age that I am at this point. And for the kind of roles that I am known for. It feels like it would be fit for me. So that’s why.”

And while Fishburne may feel that the MCU wouldn’t exist without The Matrix, he doesn’t have respect for much of what has come, saying, “I am a true believer in terms of the Marvel space. Whether it’s Marvel comic books or the MCU. I was reading comic books at the age of six in New York City, and those writers and those artists were talking about things that were happening in the city that I was growing up in. So, of course, there are many characters in the Marvel Universe that I related to that I wished I could have played when I was younger. But I’m very, very pleased with the way that the movies have been cast. I’m very, very pleased with the way that they have played out. I’m a huge fan of all of those movies.”

So, could Laurence Fishburne play Professor X for Marvel? Even though the X-Men are planned to be part of the MCU, that doesn’t mean it’s all that big of a possibility, as Patrick Stewart has already been confirmed to appear in 2027’s Avengers: Doomsday at the very least. But if Stewart ever decides to give up the role, it’s not exactly unorthodox for the studio to recast.

What do you think? Could you see Laurence Fishburne expanding his presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?