Movie News

Would there be an MCU without The Matrix?

By
Posted 22 minutes ago
the matrixthe matrix

More than 25 years removed from The Matrix’s debut in 1999, it’s hard to put into perspective just how big of a moment it was. Sure, the constant spoofs sort of diminished how insane the SFX were, but it still felt like the perfect movie to usher in the next millennium. So what is its legacy now? Well, according to one of its stars, it had a hand in the foundation of the single highest-grossing movie franchise ever.

Laurence Fishburne — who played Morpheus — recently appeared at a New York Comic Con panel celebrating the landmark movie. It was here that Fishburne took his stance: “There’s no movie that comes after ‘The Matrix’ that’s a sci-fi action or fantasy movie that’s not been influenced by it. It’s everywhere. It’s so pervasive you almost forget where it came from at this point. Now, people don’t realize, but no ‘The Matrix,’ no MCU. It [just] doesn’t look the same.”

That might seem like a bit of patting one’s own back, but Fishburne might have a genuine point in how The Matrix influenced the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We think about how both explored our perception of reality and time, the conflicts of being the chosen one, the themes of control and freedom, etc. (Hell, we’re still analyzing the movie to this day!) Sure, none of these were especially unique to The Matrix back in 1999 but presenting them to the masses on such a scale was a watershed moment that can still be found today in a way that may not have been possible without it – it’s just now under capes, not dusters…

While Fishburne has dipped into the MCU by playing Dr. Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp (as well as voicing him in Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur and What If…?), it seems as if his Matrix days are probably over. As he also stated at the con (via Variety), “It depends on how good it is, really. If it’s great, then yeah, if it makes sense. I don’t know if it makes sense. I reached out. It just didn’t pan out. I said ‘Thank you very much,’ And Lana [Wachowski] said, ‘Thank you very much, I’ll think about it,’ and that was that.”

What do you think the ultimate legacy of The Matrix is? Did it play a role in properties such as Marvel?

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,135 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest The Matrix News

See More
best action movies of the 90s

JoBlo Originals

The Best 90s Action Movies

Posted 2 months ago
We countdown the best action movies of the 90s, with entries from Arnold, Sly, Keanu and so many more legends.

Latest Movie News

tron arestron ares

Movie News

What did you think of Tron: Ares?

Posted 14 hours ago
The Grid makes it to the big screen again with Tron: Ares, but this time, the programs reach the real world. How did the film perform for you?
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News