Lee Pace talks what his Halt and Catch Fire character would be like in the 2025 world of technology

Lee Pace can be seen (…well, technically be seen) in Edgar Wright’s new film The Running Man. Pace sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about hunting down Glen Powell as Ben Richards in the new film. But he also can’t escape questions about his critically acclaimed show from AMC, Halt and Catch Fire. In Halt and Catch Fire, Pace played Joe MacMillan, who was a tech bro, and he laid the foundation for technology in the 80s and 90s that could be the path for the kind of tech we have today.

MacMillan ended the series by leaving behind the tech world, but Pace was asked how he thinks MacMillan would fare in today’s world even as he’s retired. Pace responds,





I don’t think Joe McMillan ever retires. I can’t imagine what he would do with his time if he wasn’t looking forward and trying to see which way the wind blows. I love how [Halt and Catch Fire] ended for him: ‘I’m just going to look towards youth and try to guide them [as a teacher] and see what happens next.’ So I think that his story continues in an interesting way, and I would be fascinated to see what [Halt co-creators] Chris Rogers and Chris Cantwell would imagine Joe MacMillan to be doing in this time. AI, satellites, avatar technology, it’s endless. The things that people are working on right now will certainly shape the rest of our years.”



Pace was then asked how he felt about the show receiving critical praise at a turning point in the second season. He replied, “Well, the season two people were like, “Oh, there’s something here. I can see what they’re trying to sniff out.” And then season three was when we really hit our stride. So I would say that AMC believed in the group of people that they had assembled. The writers were trying to figure it out and focus it, as were the actors. Every episode, we met to read through the script and work on the characters and challenge each other. So we got to know each other very well as actors, as we developed that show over the years. So I think that AMC figured out a way to make the finances of it work because they really believed in the show.”