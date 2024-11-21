Leonardo DiCaprio honors Kate Winslet ahead of screening

In the ‘90s, there was no greater romance on the screen than that of Jack and Rose, the Romeo and Juliet of the North Atlantic Ocean. Doomed as they were, their love captured a moment that hasn’t entirely been replicated since. And both Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have remained close ever since first working on 1997’s Titanic, with their latest reunion occurring just this week.

Appearing ahead of a screening of Lee, in which Winslet stars as photojournalist Lee Miller, DiCaprio honored his co-star by saying, “Kate Winslet has dedicated herself to the film and to honoring Lee’s legacy for over the course of nine years. I remember her speaking about this to me personally. This has been a massive passion project for her, and it’s a journey that speaks to the depth of Kate’s passion and her dedication to telling stories that need to be remembered.”

DiCaprio added to his admiration for Winslet, saying, “Kate, my dear friend, your work in this film has been nothing short of transformative. I continue to be awestruck, I continue to admire your strength, your integrity, your talent, and your passion to every single project that you create. So without further ado, one of the great talents of my generation, the one and only Kate Winslet.” Winslet then took the stage and did her best to hold back tears.

The lighting in a bottle (or would it be iceberg in an ocean?) of Titanic sent both Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet into the stratosphere. Although both had been on the scene for a handful of years – DiCaprio even snagging an Oscar nomination a couple years prior for What’s Eating Gilbert Grape – nothing could compare to that. That said, their chemistry and performances in Sam Mendes’ Revolutionary Road made that film one of the best of its year and one of the most underappreciated films of this century so far. We highly recommend you pick up the film on Blu-ray or track it down on any number of streaming services.

Would you like to see Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet work together again? What sort of project would best suit them? Give us your thoughts below!