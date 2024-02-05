Lisa Frankenstein clip tells a corpse about The Cure

A new clip from the horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein shows Kathryn Newton telling a corpse played by Cole Sprouse about The Cure

By

Coming our way from director Zelda Williams (making her feature directorial debut) and screenwriter Diablo Cody, the horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein is set to receive a theatrical release this Friday, February 9th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Earlier today, we shared our interviews with Williams, Cody, and stars Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale), and now we’ve got a clip from the film to share as well. You can check it out in the embed above and see Newton’s character tell a corpse, played by Sprouse, about The Cure.

Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein has the following synopsis: A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Newton and Sprouse are joined in the cast by Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), Liza Soberano (Alone/Together), Joe Chrest (Stranger Things), and Henry Eikenberry (The Crowded Room). Newton is playing Lisa Frankenstein, Sprouse is the handsome Victorian corpse, and Chrest will be playing Lisa’s father Dale. Soberano’s character is named Taffy and Gugino is playing Janet.

Cody produced Lisa Frankenstein with Mason Novick. A press release notes that they have previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body, and Juno, which earned Cody an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Jeff Lampert serves as executive producer, while Focus Features’ Vice President of Production and Development, Michelle Momplaisir, was the creative executive on the project. Focus Features will distribute the film in the United States, and Universal Pictures International is the international distributor. Filming took place in New Orleans.

Williams previously directed a horror comedy short called Kappa Kappa Die (which was scripted by Piranha 3D and Saw X writers Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg).

Are you looking forward to Lisa Frankenstein? What did you think of the “The Cure” clip? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

