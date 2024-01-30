Longlegs: 4 creepy posters unveiled for Nicolas Cage horror film

Neon’s marketing department is taking an awesome approach to promoting Longlegs , the latest horror project from The Blackcoat’s Daughter (a.k.a. February), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, and Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins. First, they dropped a trio of creepy teasers online, and you can check those out in the embed above. Now they’ve unveiled a quarter of posters for the film, and they’re all quite strange and unnerving. You can take a look at those, with their accompanying captions, at the bottom of this article.

The cast of Longlegs includes Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Maika Monroe (It Follows), Alicia Witt (Urban Legend), and Blair Underwood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D). The story Perkins crafted for the film is said to be “in the vein of classic Hollywood psychological thrillers.” Monroe takes on the role of FBI Agent Lee Harker, a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Cage has said (while speaking to John Carpenter) the film is about “a character who’s hearing voices. It’s kind of like a possessed Geppetto, who’s making these dolls”. Production tooks place in Vancouver, Canada. Cage is producing Longlegs through his company Saturn Films, which recently had success with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Also producing are Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Dave Caplan, and Chris Ferguson. Jason Cloth and Fred Berger of Automatik serve as executive producers with John Friedberg of Black Bear International.

In addition to directing the films mentioned at the top of this article, Perkins directed an episode of the recent revival of The Twilight Zone. He has also worked on the screenplays for the thriller Removal, the crime thriller Cold Comes the Night, and the horror film The Girl in the Photographs.

A release date for Longlegs hasn’t been announced yet, but with all these teasers and posters showing up Neon should be giving us that information very soon.

Mrs. Camera. Mother. Father. Priest. Axe. 1975. It was a good day. For a good girl. To be at school.

The Birthday Girl. 8 years old. Police report: January 13, 1974. So lucky to celebrate.

The Horn Family. Former family of 4. Mother got it worst. Father said she needed it most. No signs of forced entry. November 14, 1992.