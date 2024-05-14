The cryptic trailer for Longlegs exposes shiny red parts, snakes, and Nicolas Cage’s serial killer

NEON is here to crawl into your Tuesday and make it creepy. A new Longlegs trailer is perplexing horror fans today with a cryptic and extended look at Osgood Perkins’s bizarre-looking serial killer film. The theatrical cut of the “Dirty” and “Sweet” teasers explore two main characters of the film: FBI Agent Harker (Maika Monroe) and the serial killer, Longlegs, played by Nicolas Cage.

In the Longlegs trailer, Perkins fills the screen with disturbing imagery and perplexing prose, teasing events from a bizarre trip into the heart of darkness.

Longlegs follows FBI agent Lee Harker, “a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer. As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.”

Last week, the first reactions to Longlegs hit the internet, with horror buffs crowing about the film’s unique blend of mystery and spine-tingling terror. Some said Longlegs is a “masterpiece” and one of the year’s best horror films. One audience member said, “Perkins has crafted an outstandingly bleak and fiendish investigative thriller,” then said the feature is “violently evil.”

Perkins has built a solid fanbase since his 2015 debut, The Blackcoat’s Daughter. He followed that up with the next year’s I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House before taking on Gretel & Hansel in 2020. Outside of Longlegs, Perkins – whose history with the horror genre on the big screen goes all the way back to portraying a young Norman Bates in Psycho II (if you didn’t already know, Oz is Anthony’s son) – already has his next picture lined up, with Neon (who is distributing Longlegs as well) backing Keeper. According to Deadline, Keeper “follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Rossif Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Tatiana Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets.”

What do you think about the new Longlegs trailer? Are you excited about experiencing Osgood Perkins’s next mind f*ck of a horror film? Let us know in the comments section below.