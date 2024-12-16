Look Who’s Talking director working on new project in the franchise; Are we ready for more talking babies?

Look Who’s Talking writer/director Amy Heckerling is working on a new project in the franchise. “I’m not through with it yet.”

Are those talking babies from Look Who’s Talking about to make a comeback? Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original movie starring Kirstie Alley and John Travolta, told Empire that she’s currently working on a new Look Who’s Talking project.

“ Who knows if it’ll become a ‘thing’, ” Heckerling said. “ But I’m excited. I’m not through with [Look Who’s Talking] yet. ” She added that she’s working on the new script with her daughter Mollie, who was the inspiration for the original movie. “ She was looking at us, we were looking at her, ” the director explained. “ Suddenly, [we] started ad-libbing things she might be saying. In my mind, I was like: ‘Oh no. This is gonna be my next movie.’ “

Look Who’s Talking stars Kirstie Alley as Mollie, a single mother with a newborn child. Her son, Mikey, is voiced by Bruce Willis. John Travolta plays James, a cab driver who rushes a pregnant Mollie to the hospital and whom Mikey later determines would be his perfect father. The film was a huge success upon its release in 1989, grossing over $297 million worldwide. It was followed by Look Who’s Talking Too, which introduced a new baby voiced by Roseanne Barr, and Look Who’s Talking Now, which gave voice to the couple’s two dogs, Rocks (Danny DeVito) and Daphne (Diane Keaton). It also spawned a spin-off TV series titled Baby Talk, which featured a young George Clooney.

There have been rumblings of a new Look Who’s Talking movie for years, with Fast & Furious producer Neal H. Moritz set to produce a reboot in 2010. A different reboot was later announced in 2019 with writer/director Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer), and John Travolta and Kirstie Alley had expressed a willingness to return. “ John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents, ” said Alley in 2020. “ We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don’t know if it’s with us or without us. ” However, Alley’s death in 2022 seemed to put the project to rest.

