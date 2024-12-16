Look Who’s Talking director working on new project in the franchise; Are we ready for more talking babies?

Look Who's Talking writer/director Amy Heckerling is working on a new project in the franchise. "I'm not through with it yet."

Are those talking babies from Look Who’s Talking about to make a comeback? Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original movie starring Kirstie Alley and John Travolta, told Empire that she’s currently working on a new Look Who’s Talking project.

Who knows if it’ll become a ‘thing’,” Heckerling said. “But I’m excited. I’m not through with [Look Who’s Talking] yet.” She added that she’s working on the new script with her daughter Mollie, who was the inspiration for the original movie. “She was looking at us, we were looking at her,” the director explained. “Suddenly, [we] started ad-libbing things she might be saying. In my mind, I was like: ‘Oh no. This is gonna be my next movie.’

Look Who’s Talking stars Kirstie Alley as Mollie, a single mother with a newborn child. Her son, Mikey, is voiced by Bruce Willis. John Travolta plays James, a cab driver who rushes a pregnant Mollie to the hospital and whom Mikey later determines would be his perfect father. The film was a huge success upon its release in 1989, grossing over $297 million worldwide. It was followed by Look Who’s Talking Too, which introduced a new baby voiced by Roseanne Barr, and Look Who’s Talking Now, which gave voice to the couple’s two dogs, Rocks (Danny DeVito) and Daphne (Diane Keaton). It also spawned a spin-off TV series titled Baby Talk, which featured a young George Clooney.

Cheers star Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71

There have been rumblings of a new Look Who’s Talking movie for years, with Fast & Furious producer Neal H. Moritz set to produce a reboot in 2010. A different reboot was later announced in 2019 with writer/director Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer), and John Travolta and Kirstie Alley had expressed a willingness to return. “John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents,” said Alley in 2020. “We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don’t know if it’s with us or without us.” However, Alley’s death in 2022 seemed to put the project to rest.

Are you down for a new Look Who’s Talking movie?

Source: Empire
Look Who's Talking, sequel, new movie
