Lorne Michaels: Tina Fey could take over SNL

As the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live approaches, so too does the retirement of Lorne Michaels. Having been with the show for the majority of its run since debuting in 1975, Michaels plans to take his final step into Studio 8H after SNL wraps up that season. So, who could take over once he’s gone? One name that has been in the conversation for quite some time is former SNL cast member Tina Fey.

Speaking on the red carpet at this week’s Primetime Emmy Awards, Lorne Michaels said, “It could easily be Tina Fey, but you know, there are a lot of people who are there now who are also, you know…Tina’s brilliant and great at everything…She’s a very important person in my life.” To date, Saturday Night Live has nearly 90 Emmys, the most of any show in history. Tina Fey herself earned one for writing during her time on SNL, later winning another two for guest spots.

Fey does seem like a natural successor to Lorne Michaels. After joining the writing staff of SNL in 1997, Tina Fey was soon promoted to head writer, becoming the first female in that position in the show’s run. She would next move into a cast spot and become a co-anchor of “Weekend Update” with both Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler. Fey left SNL after the 31st season in 2006, the same year she created 30 Rock…about the behind-the-scenes antics of a sketch comedy show recorded live at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

If Tina Fey did take over the SNL gig from Lorne Michaels, she would be joining a short list of others who gave it a go: Jean Doumanian and SNL developer Dick Ebersol, whose collective runs from 1980-1985 run are considered some of the worst seasons the show ever had. Admittedly, Michaels had some trouble in the rebuild himself (sorry, RDJ!). Since Ebersol’s departure, Michaels has continued to serve as showrunner.

Saturday Night Live is currently in season 49, with Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp set for hosting and music guest duties when it returns this weekend after a winter hiatus.

Do you think Tina Fey would make a good showrunner for SNL? If not, who should take over? Give us your pick in the comments section below.