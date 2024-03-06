Lost Themes IV: Noir, the latest John Carpenter album, is coming in May

Last year, legendary filmmaker / composer John Carpenter teamed up with his son Cody Carpenter, godson Daniel Davies, and Sacred Bones Records to put an album called Anthology II: Movie Themes 1976-1988 out into the world. Now they’re back at it, as a press release has announced that the latest album from the Carpenters and Davies, Lost Themes IV: Noir , will be released on May 3rd! Pre-orders are available at THIS LINK. To promote the album, a music video for the song “My Name Is Death” has been produced, and you can watch that in the embed at the bottom of this article.

The “My Name Is Death” music video is miniature noir film that was directed by Ambar Navarro and stars Natalie Mering (Weyes Blood), Staz Lindes (The Paranoyds), and Misha Lindes (SadGirl). John Carpenter had this to say: “ Noir is a uniquely American genre born in post-war cinema. We grew up loving Noir and were influenced by it for this new album. The video celebrates this style and our new song, My Name Is Death. “

Davies revealed that the idea for Lost Themes IV: Noir came to mind because “ Sandy [King, John’s wife and producer] had given John a book for Christmas, of pictures from noir films, all stills from that era. I was looking through it, and I thought, ‘I like that imagery, and what those titles make me think of. What if we loosely based it around that? What if the titles were of some of John’s favorite noir films?’ Some of the music is heavy guitar riffs, which is not in old noir films, but somehow, it’s connected in an emotional way. “

Here’s the track list:

My Name Is Death Machine Fear Last Rites The Burning Door He Walks by Night Beyond the Gallows Kiss the Blood Off My Fingers Guillotine The Demon’s Shadow Shadows Have a Thousand Eyes

