M3GAN 2.0 release has been pushed back to a later date in 2025

Universal has delayed the release of the M3GAN sequel M3GAN 2.0 four months, pushing the film back to a later date in 2025

The sci-fi thriller M3GAN (read our review HERE, get a copy HERE) was such a financial success when it reached theatres in January of last year, it didn’t even take Universal Pictures and production companies Blumhouse and Atomic Monster two weeks to announce that they’d be re-teaming for a sequel, with M3GAN 2.0 being scheduled to reach theatres on January 17, 2025… but now the release plan has changed. Instead of trying to replicate the success the first film had in January (which didn’t work out for well for another Blumhouse/Atomic Monster production, Night Swim), Universal Pictures has announced that they’re delaying M3GAN 2.0. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s release has been pushed back four months, to May 16, 2025.

Based on a story crafted by produced James Wan, M3GAN was directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant). The film has the following synopsis: She’s more than just a toy. She’s part of the family.

From the most prolific minds in horror — James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man — comes a fresh new face in terror.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

The film starred Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten star. Williams and McGraw are expected to return for M3GAN 2.0, which will also be directed by Johnstone.

A collaboration between Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, and Atomic Monster, in association with Divide/Conquer, M3GAN was produced by Wan and Jason Blum. Williams served as executive producer alongside Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.

