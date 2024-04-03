NECA is selling life-size M3GAN replicas for $495

The sci-fi horror film M3GAN (watch it HERE) was a box office success when it was released last year, earning $181 million at the global box office on a budget of $12 million and spawning a sequel that is set to reach theatres in May of 2025. A lot of people had fun replicating the AI doll’s dance moves on TikTok… but how many people are such big fans of M3GAN that they’d be willing to spend $495 to buy a life-size replica of the doll? The collectible makers at NECA are about to find out, because they have created life-size replicas of M3GAN and are selling them for $494.99. You can check out the product page (and put in a pre-order, if you want to own a M3GAN) at THIS LINK. M3GANs will start shipping out by the end of the year.

Based on a story crafted by produced James Wan, M3GAN was directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant). The film has the following synopsis: M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

The film starred Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten star. Williams and McGraw are expected to return for M3GAN 2.0, which will also be directed by Johnstone.

A collaboration between Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions, and Atomic Monster, in association with Divide/Conquer, M3GAN was produced by Wan and Jason Blum. Williams served as executive producer alongside Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.

Here’s how NECA describes their life-size replicas: Own a fully posable, life-size replica of the robot doll from the hit film M3GAN. The Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN) was designed to be a parent’s greatest ally and programmed to be a child’s best friend… but a self-aware doll with a life of its own can lead to sinister consequences. This 1:1 replica is based on M3GAN’s on-screen appearance, duplicated from actual film-used digital files to be the most screen-accurate representation available. It has an articulated inner-armature, movable eyes, and synthetic hair (matched to screen-used hair samples). Her clothing is made from film-used patterns and includes a dress with inner lining, two striped sleeves, a bowtie, underwear, tights, and shoes. The fabric material of her dress matches an exact swatch of the dress from the movie, and her shoes are customized with details from the screen-used shoes. This fantastically accurate replica doll stands approximately 55 inches tall and will be an excellent addition to any family!

What do you think of NECA’s life-size replica of M3GAN? Will you be buying one of these? Let us know by leaving a comment below.