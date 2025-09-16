Movie News

Margot Robbie thinks people will love Babylon in 20 years

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Babylon, Margot RobbieBabylon, Margot Robbie

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon may have stumbled at the box office and divided critics upon its 2022 release, but Margot Robbie told Letterboxd she’s confident the film will earn a warmer critical reception in the years to come.

I always wondered if you people were out there, ‘cause when it got slated at the time, both critically and at the box office, I was confused ‘cause I think it’s an amazing movie, and one I’m very, very proud of being in,” she said. “I always thought maybe this will be like one of those movies that 20 years later everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, Babylon didn’t do well at the time? That’s crazy.’ I didn’t even have to wait that long. So if you love Babylon, I love you, and we think alike when it comes to movies ’cause it’s a great film.

Babylon depicts the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. It was Chazelle’s most expensive and most ambitious project to date.

The director noted last year that the flop of Babylon could very well hurt his future projects. “I’m in a sort of trepidatious state of mind, but I have no illusions. I won’t get a budget of Babylon size any time soon, or at least not on this next one,” Chazelle said. “Certainly, in financial terms, Babylon didn’t work at all…You try to not have that effect [on] what you’re doing creatively, but, at some level, it can’t help but affect it. But maybe that’s OK? I have a very mixed mind about it. Who knows. Maybe I won’t be able to get this one made. I have no idea. We’ll have to wait and see.

Our own Chris Bumbray found Babylon to be a mixed bag. “The filmmaking is technically brilliant, but the storytelling is hit-and-miss. While it still deserves to be seen (in theaters), it’s also frustratingly evocative of other, much-better movies, specifically The Wolf of Wall Street and Boogie Nights,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “Chazelle seems focused on making the anti-La La Land, where this version of Hollywood is a cesspool that crushes dreams rather than makes them come true. He seems overly preoccupied with being provocative. While undeniably entertaining, Babylon is all over the place, although it’s so out there I wouldn’t be surprised if it develops a cult following at some point.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Do you think Babylon will enjoy a critical reappraisal in the future?

Source: Letterboxd
Top Celebrity Stories!