Will Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn have a future in the new DCU? And James Gunn teases the Suicide Squad character he wants to crossover

Although we’re only one movie into the new DCU, things are already murky as far as character continuity as James Gunn’s Peacemaker continues this month. John Cena’s humorous character debuted with 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which was still part of the DCEU and featured Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. In season one of Peacemaker, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman would show up as part of the universe. However, those who saw Superman got a little treat as Peacemaker showed up in a scene — getting interviewed about metahumans and addressing Superman.

So, with the blending of the universes, fans will want to know if more characters will carry over. According to Deadline, Gunn recently spoke with the publication Entertainment Weekly about the Suicide Squad’s characters’ future in the DCU. When he was asked about Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn possibly returning, Gunn simply teased, “That will be revealed down the line.” However, there is one character from Gunn’s Suicide Squad that he is interested in finding a place for. The director revealed he wants to bring Idris Elba’s Bloodsport back, “I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out. So we’ll see what happens.”

After Superman‘s reception, Warner Bros. was eager to announce that James Gunn is currently writing a follow-up script for the “super family.” A sequel to Superman has not been officially announced and Supergirl is already set for next June, so it is curious who or what the studio is specifically referring to.