Mark Hamill finally met his Star Wars mother Natalie Portman

Padmé Amidala died moments after giving birth to Luke and Leia in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Although Luke Skywalker would meet his father in the Original Trilogy, he never had a reunion with his mother… until now. In a meeting that seemed long overdue, Mark Hamill finally met Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Mark Hamill posted a photo of himself and Natalie Portman at the ceremony, where Hamill was on hand to present the first-ever Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement Award to the cast and crew of Barbie.

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmp — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 8, 2024

What a touching family reunion. Now we just need to get Mark Hamill together with Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen. Wouldn’t that be something.

After playing Luke Skywalker for five decades, Hamill doesn’t seem to believe that he’ll be returning as the character again. He’s said that he’s open to being replaced by a younger actor but believes the character doesn’t actually need to be in Star Wars at all anymore. “ You never say never, ” Hamill said. “ I just don’t see any reason to [play him again]. Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore. “