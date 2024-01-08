Mark Hamill finally met his Star Wars mother Natalie Portman

Mark Hamill finally met his Star Wars mother Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony over the weekend.

Padmé Amidala died moments after giving birth to Luke and Leia in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Although Luke Skywalker would meet his father in the Original Trilogy, he never had a reunion with his mother… until now. In a meeting that seemed long overdue, Mark Hamill finally met Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Mark Hamill posted a photo of himself and Natalie Portman at the ceremony, where Hamill was on hand to present the first-ever Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement Award to the cast and crew of Barbie.

What a touching family reunion. Now we just need to get Mark Hamill together with Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen. Wouldn’t that be something.

After playing Luke Skywalker for five decades, Hamill doesn’t seem to believe that he’ll be returning as the character again. He’s said that he’s open to being replaced by a younger actor but believes the character doesn’t actually need to be in Star Wars at all anymore. “You never say never,” Hamill said. “I just don’t see any reason to [play him again]. Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore.

One of the new Star Wars movies in development takes place 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker as Rey (Daisy Ridley) attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order. It’s possible that Mark Hamill could return as Luke Skywalker once again for that movie, but Hamill isn’t about to confirm anything. “One thing you learn working for Lucasfilm: everything is confidential,” Hamill said. “Everything is confidential. So, if I were involved, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn’t be able to tell you. So, I don’t know. We’ll all find out together, I guess.

