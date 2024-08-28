Gwyneth Paltrow plots a return to the silver screen to star alongside Timothée Chalamet in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme

After answering the call to defeat Thanos in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Gwyneth Paltrow stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight to appear in shorts, Netflix’s The Politician series, a voice-acting role in She Said, and a guest voice role in American Horror Stories. While in big screen hibernation, she nurtured Goop, her wellness and lifestyle program. Now, Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to return to cinemas as a featured player in Josh Safdie’s mysterious new film project, Marty Supreme.

The forthcoming film hails from Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems), with the project based on a script he co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein. Initially, watercooler whispers pegged Marty Supreme as a film loosely revolving around a pro ping pong player. However, the latest gossip says it’s a fictionalized original film. Is the project still making moves to tell the story of ping-pong professional Marty Reisman? Your guess is as good as ours.

Reisman passed away in 2012, but not before leaving behind a legacy of mythical proportions in the ping-pong community. Variety reports that the table tennis star began his career by hustling others in the lightning-fast game of paddle warfare. He won 22 significant ping pong titles from 1946 to 2002 and five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. Variety also notes that at 67, Reisman played in the United States National Hardbat Championship and became the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport. People loved to watch Reisman play, and he was fearless in hamming his skills up for audiences by performing trick shots to wow the crowd.

Reisman wrote and published his autobiography “The Money Player: The Confessions of America’s Greatest Table Tennis Champion and Hustler” in 1974, followed by a 2014 documentary called “Fact or Fiction: The Life and Times of a Ping Pong Hustler.”

While Marty Supreme is poised to become Gwyneth Paltrow’s return to cinemas, the project marks Josh Safdie’s first solo directorial feature since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed. Marty Supreme stars Timothée Chalamet as the ping-pong hustler, with Paltrow’s role remaining a mystery.

After playing Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paltrow could rise like a mighty phoenix by working alongside Safdie and the glowingly popular Timothée Chalamet. In addition to Marty Supreme, Paltrow features alongside Christine Taylor, Drew Barrymore, David Krumholtz, and Jason Biggs in the upcoming comedy Miracle on 74th Street. Miracle revolves around renowned influencer Dzanielle, who navigates fake friends among the Black card-swiping, Ozempic-sharting, workout-addicted Upper East Siders. In her comedic quest for a million followers, she finds her first real new friend and her true self.

