Marvel’s Wolverine trailer reveals the blood-soaked game we’ve been waiting for

It’s been four years since Insomniac Games first announced Marvel’s Wolverine, and a brand-new trailer has finally been released. The trailer announces that the much-anticipated game will launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in Fall 2026. As you might expect, the trailer features plenty of blood-soaked action, and it is glorious.

Wolverine is played by actor Liam McIntyre, who you might remember as Spartacus in the Starz series and Weather Wizard on The Flash.

The description states that the actor “ taps into the rage, pain, and nuances of this iconic character. In this story, he is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. Unfortunately, in this world, he’ll have to dig his claws deep to pull any shred of information that may lead to answers. Often, that means shredding into a relentless onslaught of enemies who aim to stop him by any means necessary. Fueled by unflinching resilience (and a rapid healing factor), Wolverine won’t go down easy if it means keeping the mission on task. “

In addition to Wolverine, the trailer features a few familiar faces, including Mystique, Omega Red, and a Sentinel. The description continues: “ In this global thriller, Wolverine’s search for answers will send him on perilous excursions to exotic locales, including the island nation of Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada, and the narrow city streets of Tokyo – all potential battlegrounds for fierce, bloody, destructive action. “

“ We aim to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy built on Insomniac staples like fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time, ” reads the release. “ We’re breaking new ground with Wolverine, yes, but our penchant for telling stories about heroes overcoming colossal odds is as strong as ever. We’re eager to explore Logan’s story with you and tap into his signature spin on heroism, which is much darker and more brutal than you might expect from Insomniac. “

The game has been a long time coming, and while there’s still a year to go, I think this will be one to watch. Insomniac Games has done great things with its Spider-Man games, so fans have high hopes for Wolverine.