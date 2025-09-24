Movie News

Marvel’s Wolverine trailer reveals the blood-soaked game we’ve been waiting for

By
Posted 57 minutes ago
Marvel's Wolverine trailerMarvel's Wolverine trailer

It’s been four years since Insomniac Games first announced Marvel’s Wolverine, and a brand-new trailer has finally been released. The trailer announces that the much-anticipated game will launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in Fall 2026. As you might expect, the trailer features plenty of blood-soaked action, and it is glorious.

Wolverine is played by actor Liam McIntyre, who you might remember as Spartacus in the Starz series and Weather Wizard on The Flash.

The description states that the actor “taps into the rage, pain, and nuances of this iconic character. In this story, he is on the hunt to uncover the secrets of a dark past that keeps eluding him. Unfortunately, in this world, he’ll have to dig his claws deep to pull any shred of information that may lead to answers. Often, that means shredding into a relentless onslaught of enemies who aim to stop him by any means necessary. Fueled by unflinching resilience (and a rapid healing factor), Wolverine won’t go down easy if it means keeping the mission on task.

Related
Awesome Art: Marvel with The Avengers, Daredevil, The Hulk, Spider-Man, The X-Men

In addition to Wolverine, the trailer features a few familiar faces, including Mystique, Omega Red, and a Sentinel. The description continues: “In this global thriller, Wolverine’s search for answers will send him on perilous excursions to exotic locales, including the island nation of Madripoor, the frosted wilderness of Canada, and the narrow city streets of Tokyo – all potential battlegrounds for fierce, bloody, destructive action.

We aim to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy built on Insomniac staples like fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time,” reads the release. “We’re breaking new ground with Wolverine, yes, but our penchant for telling stories about heroes overcoming colossal odds is as strong as ever. We’re eager to explore Logan’s story with you and tap into his signature spin on heroism, which is much darker and more brutal than you might expect from Insomniac.

The game has been a long time coming, and while there’s still a year to go, I think this will be one to watch. Insomniac Games has done great things with its Spider-Man games, so fans have high hopes for Wolverine.

Source: PlayStation Blog
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,205 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Wolverine News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

What If Al Pacino Played Han Solo?

Posted 2 weeks ago
What the Force?! Did you know that George Lucas initially wanted the legendary Al Pacino to play Han Solo in Star Wars?

Top Celebrity Stories!