Watch as Nicholas Galitzine wields He-Man’s Power Sword in a new BTS video from Masters of the Universe

Posted 54 minutes ago

Nicholas Galitzine clearly has the power in a new behind-the-scenes video from Amazon‘s upcoming Masters of the Universe movie. In the latest clip released on social media, Galitzine wields He-Man’s Power Sword to and fro, connecting with other weapons and body parts as the iconic character is bum-rushed by what I’ll assume is a gang of Skeletor’s henchmen.

In the video, Galitzine slices and dices his way through two stuntmen before burying his Power Sword in the bread basket of an oncoming thug. To pry his sword loose, Galitzine gives the actor a kick to the solar plexus. As the stunt actor falls backward, you can see Galitzine become nervous about possibly kicking too hard. Thankfully, the henchman is tougher than he looks and gives Galitzine the proverbial thumbs up for his efforts.

Bumblebee director Travis Knight is at the helm of this new take on Masters of Universe, working from a screenplay by Chris Butler that’s based on earlier drafts by David Callaham and formerly attached directors Aaron and Adam Nee. The story follows ten-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Galitzine is joined in the cast by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW’s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s right hand woman Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

Source: Twitter
