Masters of the Universe: Kristen Wiig to voice Roboto in the upcoming live-action movie

Posted 4 hours ago
THR reports that Kristen Wiig will be headed to Eternia as she’s set to voice Roboto in the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel. The film wrapped production in June.

Roboto is a mechanical warrior built by Man-at-Arms. The character can deploy several different weapons via interchangeable hands, such as a claw, laser gun, or axe. Roboto has previously been voiced by male actors, most recently by Justin Long in the Masters of the Universe: Revelation series.

Masters of the Universe follows “ten-year-old Prince Adam, who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe.

Nicholas Galitzine (Mary & George) stars as Prince Adam/He-Man, and he’s joined by Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Teela, Jared Leto (Morbius) as the villainous Skeletor, Idris Elba (Luther) as Man-at-Arms (a.k.a. Duncan), GLOW’s Alison Brie as Skeletor’s second-in-command Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Captain America: Brave New World) as Malcolm (a.k.a. Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Dodger) as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man, Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, Sasheer Zamata (Agatha All Along) as Susie, Jon Xue Zhang (The Brothers Sun) as Ram-Man, and James Purefoy (A Knight’s Tale) and Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders) as He-Man’s parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

I’m curious to see what a new live-action version of Masters of the Universe looks like, but it may be embracing a less-serious tone, as Alison Brie recently teased, “Who said it’s leaning a little more serious? I don’t think they know as much as they think they know. That’s all I’m gonna say.

Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight from a script by Chris Butler and is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Source: THR
