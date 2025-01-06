Matt Reeves confirms The Batman sequel is filming this year, teases surprises for fans

Nobody likes to hear that a highly anticipated movie has been delayed, especially when it’s a major franchise sequel like The Batman 2. Yet, even after being pushed back a full year, Matt Reeves remains confident in the next Batman and has provided an update on the timeline.

Speaking on the red carpet at last night’s Golden Globes, Matt Reeves said that despite The Batman shifting to 2027, Warner Bros. and DC are on track to begin filming later this year. “I can tell you that we’re…shooting this year and that we’re excited about it. I can’t really tell you anything about it except that we’re really excited about it.” While he was tight-lipped on any specific plot or character details, Reeves did confirm that the story for The Batman’s sequel will continue from the first movie. That could be interpreted a hundred different ways, but no doubt those not suffering from Joker fatigue will still be pulling for Barry Keoghan to appear.

Adding to this, Matt Reeves teased that not only will some key players be returning, but The Batman’s sequel will also be bringing in some fresh cast. “I’m really excited to be making it and to get our cast back together and to get new people involved and we’re really excited about it…We’re doing something that absolutely continues where the story came from but is something that I hope people are gonna be really surprised by.”

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Reeves confirmed that the script for The Batman sequel wasn’t finished yet, which James Gunn revealed was the reason that the movie had been delayed from October 2026 to October 2027. But Gunn was also quick to point out that the gap between movies isn’t all that long compared to other sequels.

Elsewhere in the Batman universe, Colin Farrell picked up a Golden Globe for playing Oz Cobb on The Penguin, although the show itself lost out in the Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television category to Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

Did The Batman’s sequel getting delayed hurt or build your anticipation?