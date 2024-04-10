MaXXXine earns an R rating for strong violence, gore, and more

Director Ti West’s MaXXXine, a sequel to X and Pearl, has earned an R rating for multiple reasons, including violence and gore

Production on MaXXXine, the sequel to director Ti West‘s films Pearl (watch it HERE) and X (watch that one at THIS LINK), wrapped way back in May of 2023, and we still have a few months to wait before A24 gives it a theatrical release on July 5th… but the folks on the Motion Picture Association ratings board already had the chance to watch the movie, and they have picked their rating for it. MaXXXine has earned an R for strong violence, gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, language and drug use. Sounds like a good time at the movies to me!

MaXXXine is written and directed by West. Mia Goth reprises the role of X survivor Maxine Minx, a burlesque performer and adult film actress with the goal of being a star. The film has the following synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past. As you can see in the recently released trailer, the Hollywood setting even allows for a visit to the Bates Motel.

The horror magazine Scream learned that the film is described as being “a good old whodunit slasher,” while Goth described it as “a superhero movie.” She said that because, “Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer.

Goth and singer Halsey (who can be seen with Goth in the first look image at the bottom of this article) are joined in the cast by Kevin Bacon (Tremors), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), singer Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Netflix’s The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Esposito will be playing an agent for adult film and Z-list movie actors, Debicki’s character is a film director, Monaghan and Canavale are playing LAPD detectives, and Bacon is playing a private detective.

MaXXXine is being produced by A24, Ti West, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Mia Goth serves as executive producer. 

What do you think of the reasons given for MaXXXine‘s R rating? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie in July? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

