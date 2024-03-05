MaXXXine: Pearl and X sequel gets a July release date

Production on MaXXXine , the sequel to director Ti West‘s films Pearl (watch it HERE) and X (watch that one at THIS LINK), is said to have wrapped last May, and we’ve been anxiously waiting to hear a release date announcement ever since. Now, the news we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived! A24 has announced (via Deadline) that they will be giving the film a theatrical release on July 5th!

MaXXXine is written and directed by West. Mia Goth reprises the role of X survivor Maxine Minx, a burlesque performer and adult film actress with the goal of being a star. The film will follow Maxine, after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.

The horror magazine Scream learned that the film is described as being “a good old whodunit slasher,” while Goth described it as “a superhero movie.” She said that because, “ Maxine, as a character, has come a long way. She’s a survivor, she’s gone through a lot. When we meet her again, in this new world that she’s in, she’s really fought for everything that she has, and she’s not about to give that up. She’s going to fight for what she has. She’s a badass. There’s a strength to her. And she’s a really proactive, determined, focused woman. She goes after what she wants, and she’s not really going to take no for an answer. “

Goth and singer Halsey (who can be seen with Goth in the first look image at the bottom of this article) are joined in the cast by Kevin Bacon (Tremors), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), singer Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Netflix’s The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Esposito will be playing an agent for adult film and Z-list movie actors, Debicki’s character is a film director, Monaghan and Canavale are playing LAPD detectives, and Bacon is playing a private detective.

MaXXXine is being produced by A24, Ti West, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Mia Goth serves as executive producer.

What do you think of MaXXXine getting a July 5th release? Are you glad to hear the film is just four months away? Let us know by leaving a comment below.