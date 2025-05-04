JoBlo Originals

May the 4th Poll: What’s Your Favorite Star Wars Movie?

By
Posted 21 minutes ago
Star WarsHarrison Ford Star Wars

Today is May the 4th, and before wishing you all “may the force be with you”, the time has come to make a definitive poll asking all of our readers what their favourite Star Wars movie of all time is. Now, a lot of your will no doubt roll your eyes reading this, as the common consensus is that it’s The Empire Strikes Back. Routinely considered among the greatest science fiction movies of all time, it was cutting edge for the time as it took our favourite characters, and put them into constant jeopardy, with it daring the end of the film on a note of defeat, paving the way for a triumphant third instalment. 

Then again, when I was in high school in the nineties, many folks always considered Return of the Jedi the best, even if an older generation mostly disliked it. Then, there are the prequels. While people from my generation don’t really like them, the series has been rehabilitated in recent years, with Revenge of the Sith no doubt a favourite among many, given how huge the box office for the re-release was last weekend. Then there’s the sequel trilogy, which is far more divisive, plus the one-offs like Rogue One, and many more. So perhaps the answer isn’t as cut-and-dried as we think.

So take the poll below and let us know what your favorite Star Wars movie of all time is!

What's the best Star Wars movie?
Vote

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo

Favorite Movies

Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes

Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,218 Articles Published

Latest Star Wars News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Interview With Artist Sarah Atwa (Awesome Art)

Posted 1 day ago
For years, Awesome Art has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even...

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

Interview With Artist Sarah Atwa (Awesome Art)

Posted 1 day ago
For years, Awesome Art has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even...
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Havoc
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 2 days ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.