May the 4th Poll: What’s Your Favorite Star Wars Movie?

Today is May the 4th, and before wishing you all “may the force be with you”, the time has come to make a definitive poll asking all of our readers what their favourite Star Wars movie of all time is. Now, a lot of your will no doubt roll your eyes reading this, as the common consensus is that it’s The Empire Strikes Back. Routinely considered among the greatest science fiction movies of all time, it was cutting edge for the time as it took our favourite characters, and put them into constant jeopardy, with it daring the end of the film on a note of defeat, paving the way for a triumphant third instalment.

Then again, when I was in high school in the nineties, many folks always considered Return of the Jedi the best, even if an older generation mostly disliked it. Then, there are the prequels. While people from my generation don’t really like them, the series has been rehabilitated in recent years, with Revenge of the Sith no doubt a favourite among many, given how huge the box office for the re-release was last weekend. Then there’s the sequel trilogy, which is far more divisive, plus the one-offs like Rogue One, and many more. So perhaps the answer isn’t as cut-and-dried as we think.

So take the poll below and let us know what your favorite Star Wars movie of all time is!