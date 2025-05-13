M:I – The Final Reckoning first reactions: Incredible action & stunts but is it too long?

It’s time for the final reckoning — and fans are here for it! The first reactions to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning are in, although they might not exactly be what you’re hoping for.

But first, let’s start off with our own editor-in-chief Chris Bumbray, who was fortunate enough to catch a screening of the soon-to-be blockbuster and wrote that it “has some jaw dropping moments (the plane chase is an all time). Very much Dead Reckoning part 2 – I do still think this saga could have been 1 amazing movie, but I had a lot of fun.”

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning has some jaw dropping moments (the plane chase is an all time). Very much Dead Reckoning part 2 – I do still think this saga could have been 1 amazing movie, but I had a lot of fun. May 13, 2025

Expectedly, a lot of the praise is for the reigning king of Hollywood, Tom Cruise, for delivering on every front imaginable, proving to be a premiere showcase of talent even 40+ years into his career.

#MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning is the ACTION MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! @TomCruise DEFIES ALL ODDS with JAW-DROPPING action built only for @IMAX . Every stunt, every set piece, every second is designed to blow your mind, A PULSE-POUNDING THRILL RIDE, and Cruise remains the… pic.twitter.com/MpZUhThiUj — Anthony Gagliardi (@AJGaliardi) May 13, 2025

Director Chris McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise truly take #MissionImpossible to the next level with #TheFinalReckoning. Absolutely astonishing action moments meet a sprawling story w/ many nods to past MI films. It's the biggest, wildest and most consequential Mission movie yet.… pic.twitter.com/ocHkxwcv7P — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 13, 2025

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING is a love letter to fans who just rewatched the entire series.



It ties the entire series together as one story rather than 8 entries.



First time I’ve cried in the series.



Plane sequence is one of cinema’s greatest stunts.



I loved it. pic.twitter.com/3HxWtsY3HY — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) May 13, 2025

But it seems as though The Final Reckoning is running into a couple of problems. One is the epic length, as it clocks in around 170 minutes, making it the longest of any Mission: Impossible entry. That’s a daunting runtime to be sure, but really only a few minutes longer than 2023’s Dead Reckoning, which, by and large, people took no issues with on that front. With that, we know there has to be a lot going on, which may be a negative for some.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING is a maximalist mess; our boys have too many ideas for a movie again, making a somber series tribute with a janky FAIL SAFE-like nuclear arms plot. Oddly light on action. The big set-pieces are extraordinary. I liked it! Hoped to love it pic.twitter.com/KGpvA8l67O — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) May 13, 2025

#MissionImpossible #TheFinalReckoning got too bogged down with technobabble and callbacks for me. Things get back to classic MI territory in the climax, but this is a long sit with surprisingly uninteresting locations. It's okay. pic.twitter.com/OXA3uF8iHQ — Stefan Ellison (@MisterCoat) May 13, 2025

#MissionImpossible The Final Reckoning is a thrilling, emotional & satisfying conclusion to one of cinema’s greatest sagas.



While it drags in the middle, this leads into a 3rd act more breathtaking & pulse-pounding than you can imagine.



The plane sequence is an all-timer! pic.twitter.com/t3Ugm98NX5 — Brad Shankar (@bradshankar) May 13, 2025

All of that said, it looks as if despite some slower spots, The Final Reckoning is by and larger delivering for those who have stuck around for the entirety of the franchise, which is one year shy of hitting the 20-year mark. If The Final Reckoning has Tom Cruise doing what he does best, stellar action sequences and serves as a tribute to everything that came before, I personally don’t see the runtime being an issue. That said, most of us will have to wait until next Friday, May 23rd to see for ourselves. Prior to that, The Final Reckoning is set to screen out of competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off today.

As far as box office goes, The Final Reckoning is poised to be one of the biggest movies of the year, with estimates from earlier this month pegging it to open with around $80 million, which would make it the best for the series.

What do you make of the first reactions to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning? Are you going to be checking it out on opening weekend?

