M:I – The Final Reckoning first reactions: Incredible action & stunts but is it too long?

It’s time for the final reckoning — and fans are here for it! The first reactions to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning are in, although they might not exactly be what you’re hoping for.
But first, let’s start off with our own editor-in-chief Chris Bumbray, who was fortunate enough to catch a screening of the soon-to-be blockbuster and wrote that it “has some jaw dropping moments (the plane chase is an all time). Very much Dead Reckoning part 2 – I do still think this saga could have been 1 amazing movie, but I had a lot of fun.”
Expectedly, a lot of the praise is for the reigning king of Hollywood, Tom Cruise, for delivering on every front imaginable, proving to be a premiere showcase of talent even 40+ years into his career.
But it seems as though The Final Reckoning is running into a couple of problems. One is the epic length, as it clocks in around 170 minutes, making it the longest of any Mission: Impossible entry. That’s a daunting runtime to be sure, but really only a few minutes longer than 2023’s Dead Reckoning, which, by and large, people took no issues with on that front. With that, we know there has to be a lot going on, which may be a negative for some.
All of that said, it looks as if despite some slower spots, The Final Reckoning is by and larger delivering for those who have stuck around for the entirety of the franchise, which is one year shy of hitting the 20-year mark. If The Final Reckoning has Tom Cruise doing what he does best, stellar action sequences and serves as a tribute to everything that came before, I personally don’t see the runtime being an issue. That said, most of us will have to wait until next Friday, May 23rd to see for ourselves. Prior to that, The Final Reckoning is set to screen out of competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off today.
As far as box office goes, The Final Reckoning is poised to be one of the biggest movies of the year, with estimates from earlier this month pegging it to open with around $80 million, which would make it the best for the series.
What do you make of the first reactions to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning? Are you going to be checking it out on opening weekend?