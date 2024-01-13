Mia Goth accused of kicking MaXXXine actor in the head in lawsuit

Mia Goth has found herself the subject of a lawsuit as she’s been accused of intentionally kicking a background actor in the head during the production of MaXXXine.

James Hunter says he was hired for three days of work on MaXXXine for the role of Dead Parishioner, which found him lying on the ground covered in fake blood all night. The scene involved Mia Goth running past him, but the lawsuit alleges that on the fourth take, the actress nearly stepped on him. He complained, and Goth was made aware of the issue, but on the very next take, Hunter alleges that Goth kicked him in the head with her boot on purpose. Once the shooting was done, Goth allegedly confronted Hunter in the bathroom, where she “ taunted, mocked and belittled ” him and dared him to do anything about it.

Upon driving home, Hunter felt lightheaded and had to pull over twice, and the very next day, he was informed that the production didn’t want him back for the remaining two days. The lawsuit accuses Mia Goth of battery, with a wrongful termination claim levelled at A24, Goth, and director Ti West.

Mia Goth played the dual role of Maxine Minx/Pearl in Ti West’s X and reprised the role of Pearl for the prequel movie. West has even said that Goth should have received an Oscar nomination for her performance. The third movie picks up with Maxine as she “ continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. ” In addition to Mia Goth, MaXXXine boasts a cast which includes Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Moses Summney, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.