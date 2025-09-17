The sun rises on a late summer 2027 release date for Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice

That shout of excitement you heard was probably our EIC, Chris Bumbray, JoBlo’s resident Miami Vice superfan, losing his s#%t over today’s news. According to reports, Joseph Kosinski‘s (F1, Top Gun: Maverick) Miami Vice is rolling into theaters on August 6, 2027.

With Miami Vice opening on August 6, 2027, the Untitled Universal Event Film that was on August 6, 2027, now goes to Friday, September 24, 2027, and will now be designated as an Untitled DreamWorks Animation Event Film. Kosinski plans to roll IMAX cameras on the project in 2026.

According to Deadline, Kosinski’s Miami Vice “will explore the glamour and corruption of mid-80’s Miami, inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the NBC television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.”

In addition to directing Miami Vice, Joseph Kosinski will produce alongside Dylan Clark (The Batman, War for the Planet of the Apes). Dan Gilroy and Eric Singer are in charge of the Miami Vice script, based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich.

The original Miami Vice helped catapult Don Johnson’s career. The dashing actor played Sonny Crockett, while Philip Michael Thomas co-starred as detective Ricardo Tubbs. The series ran for 111 episodes from 1984 to 1989. Michael Mann directed a remake in 2006, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. Although the film received mixed reviews at the time, not to mention a lackluster box office, it has since become a cult favourite.

Who should play Crockett and Tubbs in Joseph Kosinski’s version of Miami Vice? Will the Top Gun and F1 filmmaker reteam with Cruise or Pitt for the reboot, or find a younger duo like Ryan Gosling and John David Washington? Given the success of Top Gun: Maverick and F1, I don’t see how a Miami Vice movie from Joseph Kosinski could miss. Will it feel like a Mission: Impossible-level blockbuster or arrive slightly understated but just as cool as the original concept? Let us know what you want from a new Miami Vice movie directed by Joseph Kosinski in the comments section below.