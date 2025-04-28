Miami Vice movie to be directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a Miami Vice remake for Universal Pictures. Nightcrawler scribe Dan Gilroy will write the script for the big screen project, an adaptation of the classic ’80s TV series starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover cops. Bring on the pastels!

Kosinski will also produce the project through Monolith, and Dylan Clark will also produce through Dylan Clark Productions. This won’t be the first time Crockett and Tubbs have made their way to the big screen. Michael Mann directed a remake in 2006, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. Although the film received mixed reviews at the time, not to mention a lackluster box office, it has since become a cult favourite.

After Top Gun: Maverick‘s $1.4 billion success, Kosinski is becoming one of the most sought-after directors in Hollywood. He’s got several high-profile projects on his slate, including F1, his racing drama starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem. Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver forced to retire after a horrible crash in the ’90s. But when his friend (Bardem) asks him to come out of retirement to mentor a young rookie (Damson Idris), he finds himself back in action. What we’ve seen so far looks fantastic, with some thrilling racing footage.

There have been reports that the budget has ballooned to $300 million, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer disputed that number, saying it’s “ quite a bit lower than what’s been reported ” and that they made a lot back in rebates and sponsorships. “ What people don’t realize is, first of all, we’re shooting in rebate [locations], England has a big rebate, lots of Europe has rebates and so does Abu Dhabi, ” he explained. “ It all lowers the budget. Plus, we’ve raised more money for our car [through sponsorship] than some Formula 1 teams. You take that all into consideration and it really drops that number quite a bit lower than what people would think. ” F1 will hit theaters on June 27th.

Kosinski is also set to helm a UFO disclosure movie, after which he will get to work on the Miami Vice movie — busy dude.