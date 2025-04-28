Movie News

Miami Vice movie to be directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Joseph Kosinski, Miami Vice, rebootJoseph Kosinski, Miami Vice, reboot

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a Miami Vice remake for Universal Pictures. Nightcrawler scribe Dan Gilroy will write the script for the big screen project, an adaptation of the classic ’80s TV series starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover cops. Bring on the pastels!

Kosinski will also produce the project through Monolith, and Dylan Clark will also produce through Dylan Clark Productions. This won’t be the first time Crockett and Tubbs have made their way to the big screen. Michael Mann directed a remake in 2006, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. Although the film received mixed reviews at the time, not to mention a lackluster box office, it has since become a cult favourite.

Related
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Alien: Romulus, The Bikeriders, Civil War, Her, Longlegs

After Top Gun: Maverick‘s $1.4 billion success, Kosinski is becoming one of the most sought-after directors in Hollywood. He’s got several high-profile projects on his slate, including F1, his racing drama starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem. Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver forced to retire after a horrible crash in the ’90s. But when his friend (Bardem) asks him to come out of retirement to mentor a young rookie (Damson Idris), he finds himself back in action. What we’ve seen so far looks fantastic, with some thrilling racing footage.

There have been reports that the budget has ballooned to $300 million, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer disputed that number, saying it’s “quite a bit lower than what’s been reported” and that they made a lot back in rebates and sponsorships. “What people don’t realize is, first of all, we’re shooting in rebate [locations], England has a big rebate, lots of Europe has rebates and so does Abu Dhabi,” he explained. “It all lowers the budget. Plus, we’ve raised more money for our car [through sponsorship] than some Formula 1 teams. You take that all into consideration and it really drops that number quite a bit lower than what people would think.F1 will hit theaters on June 27th.

Kosinski is also set to helm a UFO disclosure movie, after which he will get to work on the Miami Vice movie — busy dude.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor

Favorite Movies

Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes

Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with more items for my likes list.

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,762 Articles Published

Latest Miami Vice News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Miami Vice (2006): The Best Movie You Never Saw

Posted 3 years ago
Welcome back to another edition of The Best Movie You Never Saw. This week, we are taking a look at a more recent film, 2006’s Miami Vice. For those of you who know anything about me, you know my love...

Miami Vice (TV Show): Gone But Not Forgotten

Posted 4 years ago
The eighties were an era of excess. The party never stopped, the music was awesome and the fashions – well, they were bold to say the least. No show ever as perfectly encapsulated its era as Miami Vice, which merged the...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Havoc
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!