Michael Jackson biopic anti-gravity leans to 22 days of additional photography to spread more blood on the dance floor

Whether it’s content disputes, delays, or the need to get the band back together for additional filming, Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is leaving a lot of blood on the dancefloor on its way to cinemas. According to reports, Lionsgate and producer Graham King will prep for a hefty 22-day set of additional photography in June. That’s not an insignificant amount of extra footage, bringing the project’s production price tag to new heights.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the need for additional footage comes after the Jackson Estate and studio partners Lionsgate and Universal debated a legal issue concerning aspects of the film’s content. Given delays and confusion about what to omit and add to the anticipated biopic, Fuqua’s Michael could be split into two parts.

Per THR, a script for a potential second film still needs to be finalized, with footage from the June filming belonging to the first installment. Water cooler whispers say the film is undergoing “reshoots,” but that’s not entirely accurate. THR says filming is less about reshooting what’s already shot and more about shooting additional footage to make a complete feature-length film. According to sources, the new movie will now end with Jackson leaving the Jackson 5 after releasing his first studio album, Off the Wall.

A source close to the production denied the report then, saying, “The Michael Jackson biopic is not in total chaos. The inflammatory headlines about the moving halting are simply not true. The film is moving forward, and reshoots are happening in March.”

The cast of Michael includes Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Miles Teller as long-time lawyer John Branca, Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson, and Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as the adult version of Michael. Antoine Fuqua is directing from a script by John Logan. We got our first look at Jaafar Jackson in costume as his famous uncle last year, and the likeness is pretty damn uncanny.