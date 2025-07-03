Michael Madsen, Iconic Tough-Guy Actor and Tarantino Favorite, Dies at 67

Michael Madsen, one of the greatest tough-guy actors of his generation and a favorite collaborator of director Quentin Tarantino, has passed away. According to THR, the 67-year-old actor was found unresponsive at his Malibu home following a 911 call. Cardiac arrest is suspected.

Madsen was a cinematic legend, especially for his work with Tarantino. He was perhaps the director’s most beloved recurring actor, appearing in Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight, and most recently in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Even before his breakout role in Reservoir Dogs, Madsen had made a name for himself as a reliable character actor, with early appearances in WarGames (including a memorable opening scene opposite the late John Spencer), The Natural, and Thelma & Louise, in which he played Susan Sarandon’s quiet, soft-spoken love interest.

It was, of course, his role as the sadistic Vic Vega—aka Mr. Blonde—in Reservoir Dogs that truly made him a cult icon. The film features one of Tarantino’s most infamous scenes: Madsen dancing to “Stuck in the Middle with You” while torturing a captive police officer, a sequence so intense it nearly earned the film an NC-17 rating.

A few years ago, I had the pleasure of attending a Q&A at Sundance for the film’s anniversary, where Madsen and Tarantino took the stage together. It was clear from their chemistry and anecdotes that Tarantino had deep affection for Madsen, not just as an actor, but as a friend.

Arguably, Madsen’s most powerful performance came as Budd, the world-weary brother of Bill in Kill Bill Vol. 2. Yet he often sought to escape being typecast, taking on more family-friendly roles in Free Willy and its sequel, as well as playing rare heroic characters in Species and Species II. He also appeared in Die Another Day, bringing his trademark grit to the James Bond franchise.

Madsen is survived by his five six children (his son Hudson passed away in 2022) and his sister, actress Virginia Madsen. The siblings appeared together on screen only once, in the 1999 film The Florentine.

Rest in peace, Mr. Madsen. You were truly one of a kind.