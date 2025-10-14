Michael Mann thinks One Battle After Another perfectly captures the climate of modern America

One Battle After Another is currently seeing praise from audiences, from complimenting the performances to giving accolades to Paul Thomas Anderson’s filmmaking. Steven Spielberg even enthusiastically told Anderson, “What an insane movie, oh my God. There is more action in the first hour of this than every other film you’ve ever directed put together. Everything, it is really incredible. This is such a concoction of things that are so bizarre and at the same time so relevant, that I think have become increasingly more relevant than perhaps even when you finished the screenplay and assembled your cast and crew and began production.”

As Spielberg touched on, on top of the praise the film is getting for its craft, One Battle After Another is also very politically charged and World of Reel reports on director Michael Mann’s reaction to that aspect of the movie. Mann recently did an interview with Le Point, where he discussed the current political climate of America and how One Battle After Another captured it. He explained,





What’s happening to us is very serious; it affects everyone’s life and it’s an extremely complex issue. A relevant film I recommend for understanding the broader crisis America is going through is One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson. Today’s crisis has little to do with the political struggles of the 20th century, which I lived through. Back then, when there was only one medium — television — Walter Cronkite’s CBS report in 1968, during the Battle of Hué, became a turning point that shifted public opinion against the war. We’re no longer in that world. With social networks, interconnection is so intense it creates a dynamic of overload.”