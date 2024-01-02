Minecraft: Jack Black joins another video game adaptation

With his voice-over role in The Super Mario Brothers Movie winning him a whole new generation of fans, Warner Bros has signed up Jack Black to co-star in their big-budget Minecraft movie. According to Deadline, Black is set to co-star with Jason Momoa in this adaptation of what the publication says is the best-selling video game ever. There is no news yet on what the premise will be, but the film is set to co-star Emma Myers (Wednesday), Danielle Brooks (who might sing her way to an Oscar nomination for The Color Purple) and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.

However, Minecraft isn’t the only video game movie in Jack Black’s future. The actor is also set to voice Claptrap in the long-delayed Borderlands movie, which co-stars Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart and is directed by Eli Roth (with Tim Miller doing extensive reshoots). Jack Black can also be heard this March in the long-awaited Kung Fu Panda 4. In the meantime, many think Black has a shot at an Oscar nomination for The Super Mario Brothers Movie’s love theme, Peaches, which is sung by Black (as Bowser) and which he co-wrote. He recently grabbed a Golden Globe nomination, and the studio has been pushing for a potential nomination for the beloved star pretty strongly.

No news yet on when we’ll see Minecraft, but Borderlands will hopefully hit theatres on August 9th. In the meantime, you might be able to see Jack Black in person, with him and Kyle Grass currently on tour as Tenacious D!