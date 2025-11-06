Oh Kermie! Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are developing a Miss Piggy movie

Jennifer Lawrence is currently starring in the new nightmarish film, Die My Love, which is said to be “set in a remote, forgotten rural area,” with the story centering on a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis. The story is based on a novel by Ariana Harwicz. Lawrence takes on the role of the mother, with Robert Pattinson as her husband. Then, she has another big project coming up with Martin Scorsese’s What Happens At Night, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

While Lawrence seems occupied with projects with very mature content, Variety is reporting that the Academy Award-winner will be partnering with fellow Oscar-winner Emma Stone on developing a Miss Piggy movie. The duo will be producing the project with the Tony Award-winner of Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola. Lawrence let the news slip when she appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast, where she revealed, “I don’t know if I can announce this but I am just going to…Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.”

Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers were ecstatic about the news and followed it up with the question of whether or not Lawrence and Stone, who are long-time friends, will be co-starring in the film. Lawrence replied, “I think so. We have to… It’s fucked up [that we haven’t done a movie together].”

Miss Piggy is the glamorous, confident, and often temperamental character from Jim Henson’s Muppets, who is known for her diva personality, dramatic flair, and signature catchphrase, “Hi-ya!” when she loses her temper. Created by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz, Miss Piggy first appeared in the 1970s and quickly became one of the most recognizable Muppets. Her character has an unshakable self-confidence, love of fashion, and her on-again, off-again romance with Kermit the Frog. Miss Piggy often parodies Hollywood celebrity culture while remaining a beloved pop-culture icon in her own right.

What do you think of the news of a Miss Piggy-focused movie? Are you a Muppets fan? Which character do you think should get their own feature? Sound off in the comments!