MobLand: Johnny Flynn & Ophelia Lovibond join season 2 of Paramount+ crime drama

MobLand season 2 has been in production in London for several weeks, and Deadline has the scoop on a couple of new series regulars.

Who is Joining the Cast for MobLand Season 2?

The outlet reports that Johnny Flynn (Beast) and Ophelia Lovibond (Minx) have joined the cast of MobLand‘s second season as series regulars. Flynn in particular will likely become a more well-known name, as he’s set to play Lucius Malfoy in the new Harry Potter TV series.

The first season of MobLand followed a clash between the Harrigans and Stevensons, two warring London crime families. Caught in the middle is Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy), a “ street-smart ‘fixer’ as dangerous as he is handsome, who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide. As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed – and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything. ” Pierce Brosnan plays Conrad Harrigan, with Helen Mirren playing Maeve Harrigan, the dangerous matriarch of the family. The rest of the cast includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Emmett Scanlan, and Teddie Allen.

Janet McTeer, Toby Jones, and Alex Fine are also returning for the new season. McTeer plays Kat McAllister, a top boss in the international crime underworld; Jones as Colin Tattersall, a retired police detective focused on taking down the Harrigan crime family; and Fine plays Donnie, Kat’s henchman and antagonist of Harry Da Souza.

What Did We Think of MobLand?

MobLand was a big success for Paramount+, and the streaming service wasted little time renewing the series. The series actually began life as a Ray Donovan spinoff series titled The Donovans. However, it was ultimately reworked to function as a standalone series with no connections to Ray Donovan. The series is executive-produced by Guy Ritchie, who also directed the first two episodes.

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the first season, although he admitted that it really isn’t all that different from any other gangster or crime-based series on TV. However, “ it rises above the formula thanks to the fixer plot structure inherited from Ray Donovan and the great cast led by Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here. Are you looking forward to season 2?