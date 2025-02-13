More cast is added to the John Krasinski Jack Ryan movie

The film version of John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan is shaping up. It was reported late last year that Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal, Horizon: An American Saga) will star alongside the former star of The Office in the upcoming film adaptation, which is in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Now, Deadline is reporting that four more actors have joined the Tom Clancy-inspired thriller.

Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge, JJ Feild and Betty Gabriel have all joined Jack Ryan along with Miller. Gabriel is also a former cast member who appeared in the third and fourth seasons of the series. Amazon will be producing in association with Paramount Pictures and Skydance. Additionally, Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via their Sunday Night production, and Andrew Form is also on board this project as a producer.

The Jack Ryan series came to a close last year after four action-packed seasons. Although plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps, it will once again feature Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst. Miller will play an MI6 agent who is essentially Ryan’s British counterpart. Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) are also set to return as James Greer and Mike November, respectively. Andrew Bernstein, who served as an executive producer and director on Jack Ryan’s second season, will direct the movie from a screenplay by Aaron Rabin, who was a co-executive producer and writer on the final season.