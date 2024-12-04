Sienna Miller joins John Krasinski in the Jack Ryan movie

THR reports that Sienna Miller (Anatomy of a Scandal) will star alongside John Krasinski in the upcoming Jack Ryan movie which is in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

The Jack Ryan series came to a close last year after four action-packed seasons. Although plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps, it will once again feature Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst. Miller will play an MI6 agent who is essentially Ryan’s British counterpart. Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) are also set to return as James Greer and Mike November, respectively. Andrew Bernstein, who served as an executive producer and director on Jack Ryan’s second season, will direct the movie from a screenplay by Aaron Rabin, who was a co-executive producer and writer on the final season.

All four seasons of Jack Ryan were huge for Prime Video, with the show ranked as one of the top three most-watched series on the streaming service. Our own Alex Maidy was a big fan of the series, although he certainly wanted more by the time the final season came to a close. “ I am still shocked this series ends as early as this, especially without a tighter ending to the story, but I am glad we got the four seasons we have, ” Maidy wrote in his review. “ John Krasinski has become the definitive Jack Ryan, even if he will always be overshadowed by Harrison Ford’s brilliant and far different take on the character. This series has accomplished something that two prior attempts to adapt this character failed to do. I hope that someday we will see more of this version of the franchise continue in one capacity or another. ” I think we know who will be first in line to check out the movie when it’s released. You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

Sienna Miller was most recently seen in Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga. Although the film was a box office bomb and received mixed reviews, Costner remains hopeful that he’ll be able to complete the four-movie saga.