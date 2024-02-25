Horizon: An American Saga trailer tomorrow: Kevin Costner’s 2-part epic to be unveiled

Prepare to saddle up for Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga, a new Western epic divided into two theatrical chapters. Warner Bros and New Line Cinema annnounced today that the trailer is set to drop tomorrow. Here’s a quick tease:

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2 will open in theaters on June 28, 2024, and August 16, 2024.

Kevin Costner‘s Horizon will “span 15 years in the settlement of America’s Western frontier, and focus on both the settlers as well as the Indigenous groups that first occupied the land.” Horizon will be Kevin Costner’s first time directing a movie since Open Range in 2003. He also directed The Postman and Dances with Wolves, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award for Best Director.

Costner directs both chapters of Horizon: An American Saga from a script he co-wrote with Jon Baird. Costner leads the cast with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, Jamie Campbell Bower. Producers are Costner, Howard Kaplan, and Mark Gillard.

“It’s a really beautiful story; it’s a hard story,” Costner told Variety about An American Saga in 2022. “It really involves a lot of women, to be honest. There are a lot of men in it, too, but the women are really strong in ‘Horizon.’ It’s just them trying to get by every day in a world that was impossibly tough. They were often [dragged] out to these places because that’s where the men wanted to go; women were following their men. They didn’t ask to be in these territories that were unsettled and dangerous, and life wasn’t easy. I’ve chosen to make sure that was really obvious, that that wasn’t easy, and how vulnerable people were.”

